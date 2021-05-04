Amotekun Evacuates 137 Illegal Occupants From Ondo Forest Reserve

Some 137 persons found to be occupying a government forest reserve in Ondo State illegally have been evacuated to their various states by men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, the Amotekun Corps.

The illegal occupants were apprehended at Elegbeka Forest Reserve, located along Benin/Owo Highway.

The Commander of Amotekun Corps in Ondo State, Adetunji Adeleye disclosed that the agency got a tip off that some persons have invaded the government forest reserve in Elegbeka, near Ifon in Ose Local Government Area of the State.

READ ALSO: Prosecuting Kidnapping, Banditry Not FG’s Responsibility – Lai Mohammed

Adeleye further disclosed that the men were brought to Amotekun headquarters in Akure where they were further questioned and profiled and majority of them said they were from the northern part of the country, but they could not state their mission in the state.

According to Adeleye, it was discovered that the persons were conniving with others in the area in order to settle down illegally in the government forest reserve.

He said that the illegal occupants have been sent back to where they claimed to have come from.

Recently, 42 persons from Kano and Jigawa States who were apprehended in Okitipupa, by the men of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo State were also escorted out of the State.

The Amotekun Commander assured the law abiding residents of Ondo State of adequate security of their lives and property.