Man Arrested For Defiling 10-Year-Old Daughter

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 52-year-old man, Kayode Adeniyi for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his 10-year-old daughter.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesman in the state, disclosed this via a statement issued on Tuesday, noting that the arrest followed a report lodged at the Agbado Divisional Headquarters by the victim’s aunty.

“The victim’s aunty reported that, while her niece went to the apartment of the suspect to ask whether his daughter was the person who mistakenly removed the clothes she spread outside, the suspect forcefully dragged her into the room, covered her mouth with a pillow and had sexual intercourse with her,” the statement partly read.

It was gathered that the suspect threatened to kill his daughter with a knife if she made any noise.

Following the report, Agbado Divisional Police Officer, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, detailed his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

The police spokesman said the suspect confessed to having carnal knowledge of the victim forcefully while admitting that he threatened the victim with a knife in order to satisfy his sexual urge.

He added, “Further investigation into the past activities of the suspect revealed that he has been sexually abusing his three under-aged biological daughters before now which he also did not deny. The victim has been taken to General Hospital for medical examination and treatment.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward Ajogun has ordered the Family Support Unit of Sango Area Command to take over the case for in-depth investigation and diligent prosecution.