‘Please Help Us!’ Mothers Of Abducted Kaduna Student Weep During Protest At NASS

Some of the mothers of the abducted students of the College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka in Kaduna State could not hold back their tears on Tuesday as they occupied the National Assembly complex, Abuja, in protest.

The protesters which include members of the Students Union Government (SUG) of the institution are lamenting over what they described as the negligence of the state and Federal Government in securing the release of the children.

Angelina Babale one of the mothers spoke with Channels Television in Pidgin English. In an emotion-laden voice, she said she has been enveloped in grieve since the abduction of her daughter.

She called on the Federal Government to intervene and lamented that Nigerian troops do peace-keeping in other countries and now they are needed to keep peace in their home country.

Another mother of the abducted students, Rabi Magaji Zakariah, who is a widow, wept profusely during the protest.

“I feel it. I carried him in my tummy for nine months. I trained him for 27 months,” she said amid tears.

She lamented further that her son should have graduated last year but for the Coronavirus pandemic and now her son is nowhere to be found.

“I no fit sleep, I look back I look front, I no see my boy,” she said as sympathisers held her.

Watch the video below…

Free Afaka 29!

The Tuesday morning protest by parents and members of the Students Union Government (SUG) started from the Unity Fountain in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

They chanted songs of solidarity and displayed placards demanding prompt rescue of the students.

“Education is our right! Safety is our right! Freedom is our right!, Free Afaka 29! ” the parents and students chanted as they marched to the National Assembly demanding the release of the students.

The protesters were joined by the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore and Deji Adeyanju during the protest.

The main entrance of the National Assembly was however manned by security agents who denied the protesters entrance.

On 11th March, 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State were abducted from their hostels by bandits dressed in military uniform.

Ten of the students were released in two batches of five each but 29 others have remained in captivity.