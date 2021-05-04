Presidency Warns Of Plot To Throw Nigeria Into Turmoil, Force Undemocratic Change Of Govt

The presidency has raised an alarm over the plot by some disruptive elements to throw Nigeria into turmoil.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement issued on Tuesday said the aim of the disruptive elements is to create a situation whereby a vote of no confidence would be passed on President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Further unimpeachable evidence shows that these disruptive elements are now recruiting the leadership of some ethnic groups and politicians round the country, with the intention of convening some sort of conference, where a vote of no confidence would be passed on the President, thus throwing the land into further turmoil,” the statement partly read.

“The caterwauling, in recent times, by these elements, is to prepare the grounds adequately for their ignoble intentions, which are designed to cause further grief for the country.

“The agent provocateurs hope to achieve through artifice and sleight of hands, what they failed to do through the ballot box in the 2019 elections.”

READ ALSO: DSS To Clampdown On Agents Of Anarchy, Warns Against Inciting Utterances

He recalled that the Department of State Services (DSS), on Sunday alerted on sinister moves by misguided elements to wreak havoc on the government, sovereignty and corporate existence of the country.

The warning comes two days after the Department of State Services says it will begin a clampdown on agents of anarchy in various parts of the country.

DSS in a statement on Sunday by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, faulted those said to be creating instability through comments that threaten the sovereignty and corporate existence of the nation.

It also condemned what it called the unnecessary criticism and activities of some religious and past political leaders who have either called for a forceful change of government or mass action against it.

The DSS described as unfortunate, a situation where those who should be patriotic were allowing their personal ambitions to ruin the nation.

Nigerians have opted for democratic rule, and the only accepted way to change a democratically elected government is through elections, which hold at prescribed times in the country. Any other way is patently illegal, and even treasonable. Of course, such would attract the necessary consequences.

See the full statement issued by the Presidency below: