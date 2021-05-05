Greenfield Students Kidnap: ‘We Share Anguish Of Parents’ – Presidency

The Federal Government on Tuesday said they share the anguish of parents of the abducted students of Greenfield University.

The is coming 15 days after gunmen stormed Greenfield University located along the Kaduna–Abuja Highway in Chikun Local Government Area, and kidnapped several students.

The kidnappers have since killed five of the students and threatened to kill 17 of them still in captivity if a ransom of N100 million and 10 motorcycles are not delivered to them.

The presidency in a series on Tweets said they share the anguish of the parents of the victims and working with Kaduna State Government to bring this ‘tragic saga to an end.’

“We deeply share the anguish of the parents of the abducted Greenfield University students. The Federal Government through the military & intelligence agencies is working to support the Kaduna State Govt to bring this tragic saga to an end with no further loss of innocent life.

“We will ensure that good triumphs over evil, & that all of the bandits & criminals terrorizing innocent lives & communities are brought to book. This is a time for all Nigerians to unite, regardless of religion, ethnicity or partisan affiliation—against a common, dastardly enemy,” Presidency tweeted on Tuesday night.

Negotiating With Bandits

One of the kidnapped students was released on Tuesday, May 4, following threats by the bandits to kill the remaining 17 students in their custody if their parents and the state government fail to pay the sum of N100 million as ransom.

The mother of the student, Lauritta Attahiru confirmed the release of her son to Channels Television, on Tuesday.

She however refused to give details of how her son was released and whether a ransom was paid or not.

Some of the parents however claim that the mother negotiated and paid ransom to the bandits privately before her son was released.

Parents of the victims have continued to negotiate with bandits despite the government insisting that they won’t negotiate with bandits.

The parents who did not want their names mentioned due to fear told Channels Television that the fresh demand of N100 million by the bandits is in addition to the over N50 million ransom paid to them over the weekend, with the assurance to release their children.

In addition to the N100 million, the parents said the bandits also demanded ten new motorcycles before the end of Tuesday, May 4th, failure which they will have no choice but to kill the remaining 17 students in their custody.