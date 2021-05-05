Advertisement

Israel President Gives Opposition Chief Lapid Mandate To Form Govt

Channels Television  
Updated May 5, 2021
Yair Lapid, leader of the Yesh Atid (There Is a Future) party, arrives at the Israeli President’s residence in Jerusalem on May 5, 2021. OREN BEN HAKOON / AFP

 

Israel’s President on Wednesday gave opposition leader Yair Lapid a mandate to form a government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s failed effort, following the nation’s fourth inconclusive vote in less than two years.

“I have spoken to Yair Lapid and told him I am giving him the (28-day) mandate,” President Reuven Rivlin said, adding that it was clear that the centrist former television anchor “has the best chance to form a government”.

AFP



