Ondo Govt Imposes 24-Hour Curfew On Community Over Chieftaincy Crisis

The Ondo State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Ikare-Akoko, the headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of the State as a result of the violent clashes in the town over a chieftaincy title.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo via a statement issued on Wednesday, noting that the curfew takes immediate effect.

“In the meantime, Government has ordered the immediate suspension of all activities relating to the Olokoja chieftaincy title,” he said.

“In this regard, no one is permitted to parade himself as Olokoja, or engage in promotional activities relating to the title in question. This directive takes immediate effect.”

He warned that anyone who violates or contravenes this order shall face the full wrath of the Law as dire consequences await such defaulters.