Troops Rescue 13 Kidnap Victims As Bandits Kill Two In Kaduna

Two people have been killed by bandits in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This is according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who said the bandits invaded Gwagwada District in the local government, shot two community volunteers to death and also burnt a local church and looted some houses in the area during the operation.

However, troops of the Nigerian military successfully rescued 13 people who were abducted by the bandits.

The kidnap victims, according to the Commissioner, went to work at a farm located around Bakin Kasuwa in the Gwagwada general area of Chikun local government when they were attacked by the armed bandits in the process.

Troops on receiving credible intelligence of the abduction trailed the bandits to a forest near Bana village and engaged them in a gun duel.

This led to the rescue of the 13 people.

Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the troops and commended them warmly for the successful rescue operation.

He also commiserated with the families of the deceased volunteers and prayed for the repose of their souls.

While sympathising with the leadership and members of the razed church over the unfortunate attack, El-Rufai directed the State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an immediate assessment of the damage.