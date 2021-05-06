Advertisement
Insecurity: Benue Seeks To Recruit Community Volunteer Guards
As part of measures to tackle the security challenges in Benue, stakeholders in the state have sought the recruitment of Community Volunteer Guards.
The demand followed a meeting of the stakeholders held on Thursday in Makurdi, the state capital with Governor Samuel Ortom in attendance.
According to a communique issued at the end of the meeting, stakeholders commended the efforts of security agencies in tackling the security threats in the state.
“The meeting considers the fact that in the face of banditry, kidnapping, herdsmen attacks and other crimes the Security Agencies have done well,” the communique partly read.
“The meeting, however, resolved that the renewed attacks on the people by armed herdsmen have overstretched Security Agencies in the State.
“Therefore, the Benue State Government should fully enforce the “Law to Provide for the Establishment of Community Volunteer Guards (Vigilante) and for the Purposes Connected Therewith” which was enacted in the year 2000.”
Benue stakeholders also passed a vote of confidence on Governor Samuel Ortom for his administration’s efforts in nipping in the bud the menace of insecurity.
Read the communique issued after the Benue Stakeholders’ Meeting today in Makurdi:
STAKEHOLDERS MEETING OF BENUE STATE HELD ON 6TH MAY, 2021 AT THE NEW BANQUET HALL, BENUE PEOPLE’S HOUSE, MAKURDI
RESOLUTIONS
- The Benue State Stakeholders Meeting appreciates Security Agencies for their efforts in ensuring relative peace in parts of the State. The meeting considers the fact that in the face of banditry, kidnapping, herdsmen attacks and other crimes the Security Agencies have done well.
- The meeting, however, resolved that the renewed attacks on the people by armed herdsmen have overstretched Security Agencies in the State.
- Therefore, the Benue State Government should fully enforce the “Law to Provide for the Establishment of Community Volunteer Guards (Vigilante) and for the Purposes Connected Therewith” which was enacted in the year 2000.
- The State Government has been mandated to support the Vigilante with logistics as provided in the Law.
- Recruitment of the Vigilante should be carried out in the 23 Local Government Areas of Benue State.
- The meeting reinforced the commitment of Benue people to the enforcement of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, 2017.
- The meeting emphasized the need for all stakeholders to join hands in tackling insecurity in Benue State devoid of political, religious and ethnic sentiments.
- The meeting unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the Governor for his efforts in providing security in the State. The motion for the vote of confidence was moved by leaders of the three main Socio-Cultural Organizations in Benue State; Mzough-U-Tiv, Ochetoha, K’Idoma and Omini ‘Igede.
Samuel Ortom
Executive Governor Chairman
Prof. Anthony Ijohor SAN, FCArb
Secretary to the State Government
Secretary.