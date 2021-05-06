Insecurity: Benue Seeks To Recruit Community Volunteer Guards

As part of measures to tackle the security challenges in Benue, stakeholders in the state have sought the recruitment of Community Volunteer Guards.

The demand followed a meeting of the stakeholders held on Thursday in Makurdi, the state capital with Governor Samuel Ortom in attendance.

According to a communique issued at the end of the meeting, stakeholders commended the efforts of security agencies in tackling the security threats in the state.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Abduct Abia State University Students

“The meeting considers the fact that in the face of banditry, kidnapping, herdsmen attacks and other crimes the Security Agencies have done well,” the communique partly read.

“The meeting, however, resolved that the renewed attacks on the people by armed herdsmen have overstretched Security Agencies in the State.

“Therefore, the Benue State Government should fully enforce the “Law to Provide for the Establishment of Community Volunteer Guards (Vigilante) and for the Purposes Connected Therewith” which was enacted in the year 2000.”

Benue stakeholders also passed a vote of confidence on Governor Samuel Ortom for his administration’s efforts in nipping in the bud the menace of insecurity.

Read the communique issued after the Benue Stakeholders’ Meeting today in Makurdi: