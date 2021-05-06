Gunmen Abduct Abia State University Students

Gunmen have reportedly abducted a yet-to-be-determined number of students of the Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU), the state government said on Thursday.

According to a statement signed by the State’s Commissioner of Information, John Kalu, the students were abducted along the Okigwe-Uturu road in the state.

“Preliminary information available to us indicates that the students were moving in a mini van from Okigwe to Uturu between 7pm – 8pm when they ran into the armed gang who marched them into the nearby forest along with other yet to be identified travelers,” the statement said.

“Two of the students managed to escape from the hoodlums while others are still being held at a yet to be identified location.

“We are working with the government of Imo State and relevant security agencies in both states to ensure the rescue of the abducted students and others.

“Members of the public and ABSU community are advised to remain calm as we will spare no resource in ensuring the safety of the victims.

“No criminal operating within our environment will be allowed to escape justice as we take the job of protecting lives and property of Abians and visitors to the State very seriously.”

When contacted by our correspondent, the police said they were working hard to rescue the kidnapped students.

The abduction is the latest in a series of attacks targeted at schools and students across the country.

On March 11, at least 39 students were abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, in Kaduna State.

About 23 students and staff of Greenfield University in Kaduna were also abducted on April 20.

Abduction of students have also been recently recorded in Benue, Plateau, Katsina, and Zamfara states.