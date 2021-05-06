Two Police Officers Killed As Gunmen Attack Police Station In Anambra

Two police officers were killed on Wednesday during an attack on Obosi Police station, Idemili North local government area of Anambra State.

They also razed the station and two operational vehicles.

Police spokesperson in the state, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed that the officers died during a gun duel with the attackers.

“During the attack, two police operatives paid the supreme price. The command quickly a responding team and the hoodlums in a bid to escape set part of police building on fire and two operational vehicles,” Tochukwu said in the statement.

He added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Chris Owolabi has detailed the Police Crack Team led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations to identify and apprehend the yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

He added that The CrackTeam had visited the scene and conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the incidence.

An investigation has commenced in identifying the perpetrators of the crime.