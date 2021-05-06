Ugandan LRA Commander Ongwen Sentenced To 25 Years In Jail

The International Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced Dominic Ongwen, a Ugandan child soldier who became a commander of the notorious Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), to 25 years in jail for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Ongwen, 45, was found guilty in February of 61 charges including murders, rapes and sexual enslavement during a reign of terror in the early 2000s by the LRA, led by the fugitive Joseph Kony.

More to follow . . .