VIDEO: Parents Of Kaduna College Students Celebrate Freedom Of Their Children

Parents of the rescued students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna were on Thursday celebrated the release of their children from the custody of bandits.

The 29 students were released on Wednesday after spending 55 days in captivity.

The parents upon receiving the news gathered on Thursday morning at the school premises in celebration of the freedom of their children.

Singing and dancing, they praised God for the release of their children and described the period in which the children were in the custody of the bandits as a traumatic experience.

The parents also said that their children will continue their education at the College if adequate security will be provided in the institution.

“I thank almighty God that made this possible. We thank the management of the school.

“When I heard of the incident, I was totally destabilised. Even now, I have not regained myself” Aisha Abdusalam told Channels Television.

Another mother, Lami Paul said she does not pray any parent go through the traumatic experience she had.

As at the time of this report, the 29 rescued students are still undergoing medical examination at a health facility in the Kaduna State capital.

Freedom At Last

The freedom of the students brings great relief to the parents who had earlier on Tuesday occupied the National Assembly in protest, pleading for help.

On 11th March, 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State were abducted from their hostels by bandits dressed in military uniform.

Ten of the students were released in two batches of five each and on Wednesday, May 5, the remaining 29 others were freed.