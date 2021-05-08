NSCDC Parades Suspected Traffickers Operating Baby Factory In Cross River

The Cross River State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has paraded some suspected traffickers for allegedly operating a baby factory.

The security agency also paraded a suspect for raping a minor and another for selling banned substances.

The state’s commandant of the NSCDC, Majekodunmi Abidemi, explained that all arrests were made possible over intelligence reports from members of the communities where the crimes were perpetrated.

He said over the years, the Command has built and maintained productive relationships with community informants in line with the NSCDC’s mandate to maintain a crime free state.

He called on the government, religious bodies, organisations and families to teach the younger generation good morals by imbibing in them ethics of family values and to ensure that bigger problems are not created in the society.