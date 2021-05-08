Advertisement
One Officer Killed As Police Arrest 49 Shiites After Violent Protest
The police have arrested 49 Shiite members of the Proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) after a violent protest left one officer dead in Abuja.
The spokesman of the command, ASP Yusuf Mariam confirmed in a statement that one police officer was killed in the process.
“Unfortunately, the members of the disbanded sect went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking innocent citizens including police officers using dangerous weapons such as cutlasses, sharp knives, etc.
“Sadly, one of the Police Officers Asp Adama Ezekiel deployed to restore calm during the violent protest paid the supreme price as a result of the brutal attack where he was stabbed by one of the irate protesters. Forty-nine(49) members of the sect were arrested and will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation”.
Read Full Statement Below:
RESS RELEASE
POLICE RESTORE ORDER FOLLOWING VIOLENT PROTESTS BY PROSCRIBED IMN(SHIITES)
……. 49 suspects arrested as one Police officer pays the ultimate price
The FCT Police Command on Friday, 7th May 2021 has successfully restored calm at Berger Round-About after professionally dispersing a violent protest by some members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN)-Shiites.
2. Unfortunately, the members of the disbanded sect went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking innocent citizens including Police Officers using dangerous weapons such as cutlasses, sharp knives, etc.
Sadly, one of the Police Officers Asp Adama Ezekiel deployed to restore calm during the violent protest paid the supreme price as a result of the brutal attack where he was stabbed by one of the irate protesters. Forty-nine(49) members of the sect were arrested and will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.
3. In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma wishes to commiserate with the family of the deceased Officer who paid the supreme price in service to the Nation.
4.Furthermore, the Command wishes to state that it will not condone further attacks on its personnel, equipment or other public property by members of the proscribed group.
5. The Command implores residents to remain calm, law-abiding while reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.
ASP Yusuf Mariam
Police Public Relations Officer,
For: The Commissioner of Police
FCT Police Command,
Abuja