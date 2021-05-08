One Officer Killed As Police Arrest 49 Shiites After Violent Protest

The police have arrested 49 Shiite members of the Proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) after a violent protest left one officer dead in Abuja.

The spokesman of the command, ASP Yusuf Mariam confirmed in a statement that one police officer was killed in the process.

“Unfortunately, the members of the disbanded sect went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking innocent citizens including police officers using dangerous weapons such as cutlasses, sharp knives, etc.

“Sadly, one of the Police Officers Asp Adama Ezekiel deployed to restore calm during the violent protest paid the supreme price as a result of the brutal attack where he was stabbed by one of the irate protesters. Forty-nine(49) members of the sect were arrested and will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation”.

