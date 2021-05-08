Road Crash Claims Two Lives In Ondo

A fatal road crash has claimed the lives of two persons in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The deceased were a commercial motorcyclist and his passenger.

The motorcycle which was said to have rammed into the rear of a faulty truck parked along High Court Road in the city.

The motorcyclist was said to have died instantly, while the passenger died later in a nearby hospital.

READ ALSO: Amotekun Evacuates 137 Illegal Occupants From Ondo Forest Reserve

It was gathered that the death of the motorcyclist resulted in anger among his colleagues who set the truck ablaze.

The action of the motorcyclists again infuriated the truck drivers who protested, blocking the High Court Road and disrupting the free flow of traffic.

The Spokesperson of Ondo State Police Command, DSP Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident.

Ikoro disclosed that men of the Command have been drafted to the area to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

He noted that normalcy has since returned to the area and the burnt vehicle has been pulled away from the road.