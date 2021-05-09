Police Arrest Eight Suspected Kidnappers In Osun

Eight suspected members of a high-profile, serial kidnapping syndicate have been arrested at Omo Ijesa village in Osun State.

The Osun State Police Command disclosed this on Sunday via a statement issued by its spokesman, SP Opalola Yemisi, adding that the arrest followed credible intelligence the command received.

She said the suspects were involved in the kidnap of a 65-year-old, Akiishi Catherine in Benue State, thus forcing the Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, to lead the operation.

“Prior to the arrest, Police investigations revealed that the suspects relocated to Osun State after the kidnap of the woman as a deceptive tactics to avoid arrest by the Police in Benue State,” she said.

“The suspects have also planned to use Osun State as a safe haven for the negotiation and collection of ransom even after murdering the woman in cold blood.”

The police authorities identified the suspects as Orikashima David, Teryange Demenogo, Terngu Tortindi, Anawuese Akough, Mbalumulum Kaorga, Comfort Terdoo, Michael Msendoo and Aondoaseer Terver, all Tivs from Benue State.

The suspects were said to have murdered the kidnap victim in Benue State before relocating to Osun State.

According to the police spokesman, the suspects revealed to the police team how they have murdered three other victims in their previous operations, adding that they would be handed over to the Benue State Police Command as soon as preliminary investigations are concluded.

Reacting to the incident, the police job commended personnel of the command for a job well done, reassuring Osun citizens that there will be no hiding place for criminals in the state.

He noted that the new policing vision of the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba, is already assisting the command in redefining its strategies toward combating crimes in the state.