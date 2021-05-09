Suspected Bandits Kill Eight, Injure Three In Reprisal Attack On Katsina Village

Eight people have been killed, with three others injured in a fresh reprisal attack by suspected bandits at Tsatskiya community in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

It was gathered that the attack which occurred on Saturday by the armed men believed to be avenging a mob action against two of the bandits’ informants who were reportedly killed by some group of people in the affected community.

Armed with sophisticated weapons, the bandits arrived at the village on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically before killing the victims who were working on their respective farms.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Eight Suspected Kidnappers In Osun

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Gambo Isah confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Sunday via a phone call.

“During the attack, two people were equally wounded and are still receiving medical attention at Dutsinma General Hospital,” he said.

Following the attack, the residents of Tsatskiya community and other neighboring villages fled the village to Dutsinma town for safety.