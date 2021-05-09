Troops Arrest 13 Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists In Kano

Thirteen suspected Boko Haram terrorists have been apprehended around Filin Lazio in the Hotoro axis of Kano State, authorities said on Sunday.

The suspects were arrested by troops of 3 Brigade of the Nigerian Army during an operation in the north-west region of the country.

Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, who is the Director of Army Public Relations, explained that the operation conducted on Saturday was part of ongoing efforts to flush out all forms of criminality within the area of responsibility.

According to him, the ongoing operations are predicated on the need to apprehend criminals who may want to hibernate in any part of Kano.

The army spokesman called on the people of the state, especially the residents of Filin Lazio to go about their lawful businesses without fear.

He assured them that the security forces were working relentlessly to ensure the security of the lives of residents and their properties.

Brigadier General Yerima, however, asked the people to keep a high level of vigilance and continue to report any suspected movement of strange persons or groups in their environment to the relevant security agencies for prompt action.

Attacks by Boko Haram terrorists spanning more than a decade have left thousands killed and millions displaced in the North East.

Known for the deadly attacks majorly in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa States in the past, the insurgents have renewed their activities recently.

These include the takeover of some communities in Yobe State, with fears that they may be working to expand their operations to other regions in the country.

On April 26, Governor Abubakar Bello confirmed that Boko Haram insurgents have hoisted their flag in Kauri community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

He confirmed the presence of the insurgents in the community to reporters, lamenting that they may be strategising to make Kauri their stronghold just as they did to Sambisa forest in Borno.

According to the governor, the situation is critical and it is time for well-coordinated actions in order to address the problem of insurgency in the country.