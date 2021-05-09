Yahaya Bello Appoints Speech-Impaired Ex-Cleaner As Aide

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has appointed a speech-impaired young man, Peter Aliyu, as his Special Assistant on Sanitation.

Aliyu, a former cleaner under the Geemoney Cleaning Scheme in Government House in Lokoja, continued his cleaning work without pay even when the company was said to have laid off all its staff.

He was among the 47 new appointees of the government whose appointments were announced on Wednesday last week in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Folashade Ayoade.

According to the government, Aliyu’s appointment was borne out of the governor’s observation of his consistency, diligence, and dedication to work on daily basis at the Government House in the state capital.

Governor Bello, on the other hand, was said to have considered the appointee’s impairment to serve in his government as a means to enlist him and prove that there was ability in disability.

Recently, the governor gave special considerations to people with disabilities by engaging them actively in his government and signed bills that would enhance their welfare in the state.