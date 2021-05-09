Zamfara Govt Paid N400m For Scholarship In One Month – Matawalle

The Zamfara State government has paid N400 million for scholarship for students studying within and outside the country in the last one month.

Governor Bello Matawalle disclosed this on Saturday when he hosted members of the National Union of Zamfara State Students (NUZAMSS) at his residence in Gusau, the state capital.

He explained that over N186 million was paid to the Sudan International University for 67 medical, nursing, and other students studying health-related courses, in addition to the release of over N24 million for 23 students of engineering and allied courses at Sharda University in India.

The governor revealed that over N56 million was paid for students’ fees studying pharmacy and engineering disciplines at Cyprus International University, with a view to providing Zamfara indigenes with enough skills to man the state’s health institutions effectively.

He noted that with the coming of his administration, he ordered the payment of WEAC/ NECO fees debt inherited from his predecessor to enable secondary school leavers from the state to further their education accordingly.

Similarly, Governor Matawalle said over N41 million was paid to Crescent University, Abeokuta in Ogun State, as well as Al-Hikima University in Ilorin, Kwara State as the first installment for debt also inherited from the previous administration.

He added that his administration paid another N19 million to 38 law students of Zamfara indigenes studying at various law school campuses nationwide.

According to the governor, this is in addition to the release of N7 million to the Zamfara State Scholarship Board for the immediate verification of over 25,000 students studying at various institutions of higher learning who applied online with a view to ascertaining those eligible to receive local bursary payments.

He called on the students to remain good ambassadors of Zamfara, wherever they found themselves in the course of their studies.

Governor Matawalle informed them that arrangements have been made to ensure students of Zamfara State University, Talata-Mafara, resume their studies as soon as possible.

He hinted that he had requested additional special forces from the Federal Government who would provide security to all primary and secondary schools, as well as all higher institutions of learning across the state.