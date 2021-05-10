Amotekun Arrests Four-Man Kidnap Syndicate In Ondo

Officials of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun have arrested a four-man kidnap syndicate in Akure, the state capital.

The commander of Amotekun in the state, Adetunji Adeleye, while parading the suspects said they were apprehended after kidnapping three persons along Oda road in Akure during a night operation while it was raining.

According to Adeleye, the suspects initially kidnapped four persons, but one person was able to escape while they took the rest of them to their hideout.

He said after getting wind of the incident, Amotekun operatives swung into action and rescued two persons that night, and subsequently arrested the suspects during negotiations for ransom.

Adeleye disclosed that a gun, cutlass, dagger, and a motorcycle were recovered from the suspects and assured the law-abiding residents of the state of adequate security of their lives and property.

Usman Garba who led the kidnap syndicate confessed that the victims were beaten while one of them was raped.