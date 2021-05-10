Kaduna APC Primary: Aggrieved LG Chairmanship Aspirants Reject Result

Some chairmanship aspirants who participated in last Saturday’s Chairmanship primary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kaduna state have rejected the outcome of the exercise, with a call on the leadership of the party to cancel the primary and fix a new date for a fresh exercise.

The aspirants accused the APC Electoral Committee of violating the election guidelines in order to undermine the smooth conduct of the primary poll.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, one of the chairmanship aspirants in Kaduna North Local Government Area, Idris Amoke, alleged that the primary election was conducted without the authentic voters register to ascertain the total number of accredited delegates as well as non-availability of election result sheets in all the polling units.

While noting that such an action could threaten the chances of the APC in the forthcoming local government election if allowed to sail, Amoke called on the party to fix a new date for the conduct of the chairmanship primary election in compliance with the party’s electoral guidelines and the constitution of the country.

But reacting to the allegations, the Kaduna state APC chairman, Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada (rtd), told Channels Television that the party followed all the laid down rules and election guidelines in conducting the primary election.

He however explained that fresh elections will be conducted in some local governments where it was established that voting did not take place or some infractions occurred such as Birnin Gwari, Lere, Makarfi, Jaba , Kaduna South, Kachia and Kudan.