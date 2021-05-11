2021 AWCON: Pinnick Assures Of Falcons’ Victory Against Ghana

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick is confident that the Super Falcons would emerge victorious in the Qualifier match against Ghana.

Super Falcons of Nigeria have been drawn to face Ghana in the first round of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers.

Falcons, known to be the most successful team with nine titles in eleven editions, will once again compete for the first round of the coveted women’s AFCON title.

Pinnick who spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Sports admitted that although the Ghanaian side is tough to beat; the Super Falcons would, however, scale through going by their level of preparedness.

“We are not going to joke with the Qualifiers because we are playing Ghana. We are going to take it very seriously because we want to retain the title,” he said.

“We have gone beyond what we normally comprehend. We can easily beat a team 2, 3, 4, 5, 6-0, not anymore because there is a lot.

“Going by the last Women’s training in Ijebu-Ode, I saw the quality of our girls. They played well and that gave me a lot of hope.”

If the Falcons are successful in their encounter against the Black Queens of Ghana, the Randy Waldrum girls will face the winner between Niger and Ivory Coast to qualify for the tournament proper.

The qualifiers will span three rounds with home and away matches starting in the FIFA international window — from June 7 to 15, 2021.

Aggregate winners will qualify to join Morocco, the host nation, in the final tournament.

The tournament will then kick off from July 2 to 23 next year.