Boko Haram: Military Repels Attempted Invasion Of Maiduguri

The military has repelled an attempt by the Boko Haram terrorists to infiltrate Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The insurgents made their way through Adawari, a community behind Jiddari-Polo – a highly-populated area in the capital city, at about dusk.

Civilian sources say they arrived in four gun trucks and motorbikes after sand filling trenches dug by security forces, for easy passage.

They met stiff resistance by the military who prevented them from gaining access to the town.

There are military fatalities, which is yet to be confirmed.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: FG Has Capacity To Crush Terrorists, Bandits – Lai Mohammed

“I can confirm that I saw three bodies being evacuated,” A Civilian Joint Task Force source who spoke on condition of anonymity told Channels Television via the telephone.

Calm has since been restored as residents have continued their activities in preparation for the Eid celebrations.

The Airforce is also supporting with air patrol in the Maiduguri general area.

In recent weeks there have been rumours of an impending attack on Maiduguri by the insurgents during the Eid celebrations.

Today’s attack gives credence to the unconfirmed Intelligence.

The Borno State Police Command had earlier announced the traditional ban on vehicular movement on Eid day only, until 12 noon.

This, according to the PPRO of the Command, DSP Edet Okon is for the safety of worshippers who have also been advised to be security conscious.