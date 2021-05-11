Advertisement
Eid-El-Fitr: Police Deploy 3,200 Personnel In Imo
The Imo State Police Command on Tuesday said it has deployed a total of 3200 personnel to ensure adequate security in the state as Muslim faithful mark the Eid-El-Fitr celebration.
In a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, the command assured Imo indigenes that it is collaborating with all security agencies in the state.
Ikeokwu said the police have made adequate arrangements to ensure the safety and security of lives and properties within the period of the celebration.
While felicitating with Muslim faithful in the state, he asked them to use the period to pray for the sustenance of peace and security in the state as well as the unity and peace of the nation at large.
Meanwhile, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, has ordered the 15 Zonal Commanders of the Corps to beef up security in all the state.
This comes as the Corps renews efforts to maintain security before, during and after the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.
NSCDC who disclosed this via a statement issued by its spokesman, Olusola Odumosu, said the directive followed threats of attack by miscreants and bandits in different parts of the country which as a matter of necessity must be forestalled to guarantee a peaceful and hitch-free Sallah celebration.
According to the CG, there is a need to deploy a different scientific approach to combat insecurity at this time, hence, his resolve for tactical deployment of conventional and specialized personnel with appropriate operational equipment to strategic locations such as Eid praying grounds, recreational centers, motor parks, shopping malls, markets and other Critical National Assets and Infrastructure while surveillance personnel is deployed for covert duties with a view to gathering credible intelligence.
Dr Audi noted that while the present security situation in the country may be worrisome, he is optimistic that all the challenges threatening the fabric of the nation’s collective existence would soon be a thing of the past and Nigeria will again become a nation of our fondest dreams.
While congratulating the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, the Muslim Ulamas as well as other Muslim faithful across the country on this year’s Sallah celebration, Dr. Audi called on all Nigerians irrespective of religion, tribe, race or colour to use this moment to pray for peace to reign in Nigeria.
He reiterated that peace and stability of the country are the sines qua non of economic growth and development, therefore, it beholds on every citizen to see Nigeria as a collective project that must not be allowed to fail and this can only happen when all hands are on deck to curb crime and other nefarious activities in order to make Nigeria a better, greater and more prosperous nation.
He also seized the occasion to remind the good people of Nigeria, especially those who have enough to eat and feast to equally remember the less privileged in the society and to pray for those families whose breadwinners are in the forefront of combating various waves of threats across the country.
According to the CG, even when this year’s celebration is coming at a trying moment occasioned by the debilitating effect of all forms of insecurity, the public, especially Muslim faithful should rest assured that the Corps will work assiduously in providing adequate security before, during and after the celebration.
He hinted that the Corps has set up a technology called Integrated Electronic Arrest Reporting System (I-EARS) to make collation of security data and information concerning all manners of crime very seamless in the face of planning and orchestration of strategic action for security operations by the Corps
Dr Audi enjoined Nigerians to see security as the responsibility of everyone and to promptly report suspicious movement or activities around their neighbourhood to security agencies in order to forestall any breakdown of law and order’.
DCC Olusola Odumosu
Director, Public Relations
NHQ, Abuja.