Hoodlums Attack NDLEA Office In Abia

A National Drug Law Enforcement Agency office was attacked on Tuesday in Abia State, the agency has confirmed.

According to NDLEA Abia commander, Dele Akingbade, the attack took place at 3am and was carried out by unknown hoodlums.

However, he noted that the office was not razed down, no live was lost and only minimal damage was done to the building.

“The attackers came in around 3am Tuesday morning, looking for seized drugs, ammunition, and intention to free suspects in NDLEA custody,” he said.

“But prior information available to NDLEA on impending attacks on security outfits in the state necessitated the movement and relocation of the arms, including the suspects and seized drugs,

“The attackers, on getting to the place, smashed some windows, destroying some office chairs.”

He vowed that the command will continue the fight against illicit drugs.

The attack comes less than a day after fire gutted the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ohafia.