Police Arrest Suspected Armed Robbers, Recover Ammunition In Imo

The Police have arrested suspected armed robbers and recovered ammunition in Imo State.

The suspects were said to be a part of the robbery gang that has been terrorising Nekede and its environs.

In a statement by the spokesman of the command, SP Ikeokwu Orlando, the suspects, Godwin Danladi and Bamaiyi Gada were arrested at Eziobodo in Owerri West LGA of Imo State.

“At the point of arrest, one AK47 rifle, two magazines, two live ammunition, one Military Camouflage, and some other Military Accouterments were recovered from them”.

On 11/05/21, operatives of the Divisional Police Hqrs, Nekede/Ihiagwa, acting on a report of Armed robbery stormed a criminal hideout at Eziobodo, Owerri West LGA, and arrested the following:-

– GODWIN DANLADI “M” 20 yrs old

– BAMAIYI GADA “M” yrs old

At the point of arrest, one AK47 rifle, two magazines, two live ammunition, one Military Camouflage, and some other Military Accouterments were recovered from them.

They confessed to being part of the Armed Robbery gang that has been terrorising Nekede and the environs.

They are strongly believed to be part of the prison inmates that escaped from the Correctional Service on 5/04/21. Efforts are ongoing to arrest other members of the gang.

SP IKEOKWU GODSON ORLANDO

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

IMO STATE