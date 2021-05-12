EFCC Recovers $153m, 80 Houses From From Diezani Allison-Madueke

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa has disclosed that the commission has so far recovered $153 million from former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Bawa also added that 80 houses valued at $80 million were recovered from the former Minister.

“There are several cases surrounding Diezani’s case. I was part of that investigation, and we have done quite a lot.

”In one of the cases we recovered $153 million; we have secured the final forfeiture of over 80 properties in Nigeria valued at about $80 million. We have done quite a bit on that.

READ ALSO: Fake EFCC Chairman’s LinkedIn Account Uncovered, Commission Warns Nigerians

“The other cases as it relates to the $115 million INEC bribery are also ongoing across the federation. We are looking forward to the time we will, maybe, have her in the country, and, of course, review things and see what will happen going forward. The case has certainly not been abandoned,” Bawa said in the April edition of the EFCC magazine, EFCC Alert.

Diezani is currently facing allegations of bribery and money laundering in London and Nigeria.

The commission had accused Alison-Madueke of fleeing the country for the UK in order to escape justice.