Eid-El-Fitr: IGP Orders Tight Security Nationwide

As Nigerians celebrate the 2021 Eid-el-Fitr across the country, the acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba has ordered tight security.

Baba also approved the deployment of Police officers and other operational assets of the Force to beef up security even beyond the Sallah holiday.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, adding that the IGP’s order was contained in a directive to Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs) and other strategic commanders of the Force.

He explained that the order was part of efforts by the police leadership toward stabilising security, improving public safety and making the country a safer place for all citizens.

While noting that the nation’s security ecosystem is challenged, the police boss assured that these challenges are not insurmountable.

He reassured the citizens that the Force under his new policing vision is already implementing new, improved, tailored-to-suit and robust security solutions aimed at tackling crimes and neutralizing both existing and emerging security threats in the country.

READ ALSO: EFCC Recovers $153m, 80 Houses From From Diezani Allison-Madueke

“The IGP, while restating his belief that the nation will soon overcome its security challenges, further noted that the Force is equally upscaling its collaboration with the military and other law enforcement agencies in both intelligence sharing and other target-oriented missions and operations,” the statement partly read.

“He enjoined citizens to support the Police to stage a common front in tackling the challenges. The IGP reminded the citizens of the newly introduced Phase-4 National Response on COVID-19 Health Protection Regulation and called for voluntary compliance with the protocols.”