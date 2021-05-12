Advertisement

Imo Governor Sacks 20 Commissioners

Channels Television  
Updated May 12, 2021
Imo APC Faction Expels Hope Uzodinma
A file photo of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

 

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has sacked 20 commissioners and dissolved the State executive council.

This was announced on Wednesday shortly after the state executive council meeting in Owerri, the state capital.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy Declan Emelumba told journalists that the reason for the dissolution is to rejig the activities of the state government after one year in office.

READ ALSO: Power Outage As Nigeria’s Electricity Grid Collapses

He said the governor appreciates the dismissed officers for their contributions to the Uzodinma-led administration.

“He appreciated them for their contribution towards all the success of the government and wish them well in their future endeavours,” Emelumba said.

Out of the 28 commissioners, eight were left to carry on with their activities for continuity and strategic administration.

The commissioners are Health, Information, Tourism, Women Affairs, Works, Finance, Youths, and the Ministry of Technology.

Emelumba also assured that a new executive council will be constituted soon.

The sacking of the 20 commissioners comes one month after the governor reshuffled his cabinet and appointed new Commissioners for Finance and Health.



More on Politics

2023: PDP Insists On Electronic Transmission Of Election Results

Kaduna APC Primary: Aggrieved LG Chairmanship Aspirants Reject Result

PDP Demands Prosecution Of Amaechi, Usman Over ‘Mismanaged’ N165bn NPA Fund

Insecurity: Why State Police Will Not Work In Nigeria – Ex-Enugu Governor

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV