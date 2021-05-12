Advertisement

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Faces Backlash In Nigeria Over Fela

Channels Television  
Updated May 12, 2021

 

 

Nigeria just lost its opportunity to make its first appearance in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as Fela Anikulapo Kuti missed out on the class of 2021 despite garnering the second highest votes.

Nigerians, however, have expressed displeasure and even shock over the exclusion of Fela Kuti, as an inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for 2021.

This is the first time Fela is being nominated to the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Question marks flooded social media: Wait, what just happened?

Nigerian fans could understand why the Fan Vote’s top winner, Turner, was inducted, as well as third-placers the Go-Go’s and fifth-placers Foo Fighters. Amusingly: Jay-Z, who was last, earned a spot.

The multi-instrumentalist and Afrobeat legend is one of the most prominent music industry figures in African history, which was reflected in the Fan Vote: Kuti placed second among voters with his very first nomination, ahead of the Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, and Foo Fighters.

The question became, how did Jay-Z get inducted and Fela Kuti wasn’t?

 

 

 



More on Entertainment

After 19 Seasons, Ellen DeGeneres Is Ending Her TV Show

Tina Turner, Jay-Z Among 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees, Fela Misses Out

Forty Years On, Bob Marley’s Rich Legacy Thrives

Olivia Rodrigo And Dua Lipa To Star At Landmark Brit Awards

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV