Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Faces Backlash In Nigeria Over Fela

Nigeria just lost its opportunity to make its first appearance in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as Fela Anikulapo Kuti missed out on the class of 2021 despite garnering the second highest votes.

Nigerians, however, have expressed displeasure and even shock over the exclusion of Fela Kuti, as an inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for 2021.

This is the first time Fela is being nominated to the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Question marks flooded social media: Wait, what just happened?

Nigerian fans could understand why the Fan Vote’s top winner, Turner, was inducted, as well as third-placers the Go-Go’s and fifth-placers Foo Fighters. Amusingly: Jay-Z, who was last, earned a spot.

The multi-instrumentalist and Afrobeat legend is one of the most prominent music industry figures in African history, which was reflected in the Fan Vote: Kuti placed second among voters with his very first nomination, ahead of the Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, and Foo Fighters.

The question became, how did Jay-Z get inducted and Fela Kuti wasn’t?

Apparently there’s another vote only members can take part in, and that’s what counts. So they kind of wasted our precious time, the positive side #Fela was trending and many who never heard of him got to hear his music and his story . https://t.co/xhUqFTeZiO — Femi Anikulapo-Kuti (@Femiakuti) May 12, 2021

What was the point of including a fans ballot if you’re just going completely ignore it??????????

Fela’s votes mean nothing? pic.twitter.com/YKLe0sqB9U — FOLA (@FemiFolaA) May 12, 2021

It seems this Rock & Roll Hall of fame thing is just a joke. I thought they said the top 5 artists on that voting platform would make the hall of fame list? Fela who emerged 2nd didn’t make their list but Jay Z who was 7th or so made the hall of fame list. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) May 12, 2021

How did Fela Anikulapo Kuti come in 2nd in #rockhalloffame fan voting but not get inducted? But Jay Z who was at the bottom got inducted? Fela has a bigger impact than Jay Z could ever dream of. Argue with your ancestors. #felarockhalloffame — Temitope Junaid (@tjddon) May 12, 2021

It’s so sad when Afrobeats has come so far, that they still refuse to acknowledge our talents and clear influence on the culture. Is it too much to ask that African Artists be acknowledge in the same categories, not just “International Talent”? #felarockhalloffame #felakuti — Raro Lae (@TheRaroLae) May 12, 2021