Buhari Mourns ‘Legendary General’ Joshua Dogonyaro

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned a former Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Joshua Dogonyaro.

In a statement on Thursday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari described the death of the general as a great loss to the Nigerian military and the nation.

He explained that this was so because of the patriotic sacrifices of late Dogonyaro in the defence of the country’s unity and territorial integrity.

“The death of Dogonyaro comes as a great shock to me because as a soldier, I know what it means to lose such an officer and a gentleman who gave his best in the service of the country,” the President said.

He noted that the late general was a thoroughbred soldier who professionally distinguished himself in the course of his military career.

“Laying down one’s life for the country is one of the greatest sacrifices any citizen can make to his country. General Dogonyaro’s incalculable contributions will be remembered for years to come,” President Buhari added.

He also extended his condolences to the government and people of Plateau State on the death of “this legendary general”.

The President prayed that God would bless the soul of the departed and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Dogonyaro, a former Field Commander of the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG), died at the age of 80.

An aide to the late general, Major Gabriel Adofiku, confirmed to Channels Television that he died in the early hours of Thursday in Jos, Plateau State capital.

The late general read the coup speech that announced the overthrowing of General Muhammadu Buhari and the ushering-in of General Ibrahim Babangida on August 27, 1985.