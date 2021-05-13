Former ECOMOG Commander, Joshua Dogonyaro Dies At 80

Former Field Commander of the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG), Lieutenant-General Nimyel Joshua Dogonyaro, is dead.

He was 80 years old.

An aide to the late Army Officer, Major Gabriel Adofiku told Channels Television that he died in the early hours of Thursday in Jos, Plateau State capital.

Apart from his ECOMOG assignment, Dongoyaro will be remembered as having read the coup speech that announced the overthrowing of General Muhammadu Buhari and the ushering-in of General Ibrahim Babangida on August 27, 1985.

He was also a Minister of Defence in Late General Sani Abacha’s regime.

Born on September 12th, 1940 in Vom, Plateau State, Dogonyaro served in different capacities and different formations in the Nigerian Army among which he served as the Chief of Defence Staff as well as the Field Commander of Economic Community of West African States (ECOMOG) monitoring group in Liberia.

He hails from Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State.