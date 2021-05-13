Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Fitr Amid COVID-19 Measures

Muslims around the country on Thursday throng prayer grounds to celebrate Eid al-Fitr – one of the holiest occasions in the Islamic calendar – amid coronavirus restrictions.

New restrictions were announced on Monday, days before the Sallah celebration to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Federal Government reintroduced the restrictions across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Meanwhile, Muslim leaders across the region have called for prayers against insecurity confronting the country.

Prayers were observed at the nation’s capital, Abuja, and also at the Presidential Villa with the President joined by service chiefs, his family members, and other top government officials.

In a message, the Chief Imam of the State House mosque, Sheik Abdulwaheed Sulaiman notes that the insecurity challenge in Nigeria is a test from God and is optimistic that unity, peace, and the fear of God will prevail in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari in his Eid-el-Fitr message to Nigerians asked both Christians and Muslims to unite and jointly pray against tragic incidents of kidnapping and banditry.

He also called for practices that promote brotherhood and forgiveness noting that unity and solidarity among all citizens is imperative especially at this time when Nigeria is faced with multiple challenges.

“On this blessed occasion, I wish that the Eid festival brings with it peace, safety, security, brotherhood, and love amongst all.

“Unity and solidarity among all citizens, Muslims, and Christians are imperative especially at a time when our country is faced with multiple challenges which are surmountable only when we come together as one.

“It is important that we remember how we share, through our faiths, common bonds that should serve to unite us and not allow ourselves to succumb to those who seek to divide us, using our two great religions, for their own selfish advantages,” the President said.

Muslims were also advised to observe all COVID-19 prevention measures and celebrate responsibly during the holidays.