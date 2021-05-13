Sallah: CAN Celebrates With Muslims, Asks NSCIA To Caution Extremists

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has celebrated with Muslims in the country on the occasion of the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan.

In a statement by its National General Secretary, Daramola Joseph, the Christian body also rejoiced with the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and wish them a happy celebration.

It, however, decried the activities of extremists whose actions were ungodly and asked the NSCIA to call them to order.

“We are not unaware that your fasting was in obedience to the divine directive: “O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous” — Surat Al-Baqarah 2:183. May God answer all your godly prayers offered throughout the month,” said the statement dated May 12.

It added, “We appeal to the leadership of NSCIA to continue to advise and caution the extremists who are not well-grounded in the faith and whose wicked and ungodly actions are giving bad names to Islam.

“It is trite to know that no godly person will engage in the promotion of violence, kidnapping, banditry, and terrorism or identify with the perpetrators. We pray that the aftermath of this year Ramadan will usher in peace and unity into the country.”

The religious body commended the efforts being made by the police and other security agencies towards ensuring peaceful celebrations.

On the other hand, it prayed that God would put His fears into the hearts of leaders to promptly do what was right, justly, and godly.

CAN also prayed that corrupt persons compromising the security in the country would have a change of mind and those who refused to change would be exposed and sanctioned by God.

It promised to continue to genuinely promote religious tolerance, peace, and unity in Nigeria in collaboration with NSCIA.

“We remain partners in peacemaking. Let us continue working together for the peace, unity, and progress of the country.

“Our heart goes to the families and friends of those who are bereaved especially as a result of senseless and unwarranted killings in the country. May God console and comfort them all,” the statement said.