Two Policemen Injured As Hoodlums Attack Second Abia Divisional HQ In Four Days

Two policemen have been injured in another attack on a Police Divisional Headquarters in Abia State, south-east Nigeria.

While many police stations have come under attack in the region in recent time, the latest incident makes it the second attack on police facilities in Abia since the beginning of the week.

Channels Television gathered that the attack occurred at about 10pm on Wednesday in Bende Local Government Area of the state.

A group of hoodlums, in a large number, were said to have attacked the police station in the night and set it on fire.

While the two policemen injured during the attack have been taken to a hospital for medical attention, as the police command vowed not to rest on its oars to fish out the perpetrators.

The Commissioner of Information in Abia, John Okiyi, confirmed the attack on the police station to Channels Television on Thursday.

He was of the opinion that Abia has remained one of the safest states, and called on those behind attacks on government facilities in the state to have a rethink.

An Invitation To Anarchy?

Okiyi decried that Wednesday’s incident was the fourth in the chain of attacks on Federal Government facilities in the state.

He, however, called on the Federal Government to convene a national dialogue aimed at finding a lasting solution to insecurity and douse the tension in the land.

“The attack on Bende Divisional Headquarters is unfortunate; our position is that those responsible should stop. No matter the grievance, acts of violence cannot solve the challenge.

“We want to call on the Federal Government to summon a national dialogue; a lot of people are not happy with the structural organisation of the country.

“Injustice can lead to agitation, attacking police formation is an invitation to anarchy and continuation will hurt everybody, including the attackers,” he warned.

The Mike Okiro Police Divisional Headquarters at the Trademore Estate in Umuahia was attacked on Sunday, following the attacks on the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ubani Ibeku and Ohafia respectively.