Leah Sharibu’s Mother Prays For Her Return As She Turns 18 In Captivity

Mrs Rebecca Sharibu, the mother of one of the 110 schoolgirls kidnapped by the Boko Haram terrorists from the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC) in Dapchi, Yobe State has prayed for the safe return of her daughter.

Leah was just 15 years when she was taken hostage by Boko Haram insurgents in Yobe State alongside other girls in February 2018.

While others have regained their freedom, she is still in Boko Haram’s captivity for refusing to renounce her Christian faith.

READ ALSO: ‘All Nigerians’ Are Asking Me To Run For President, I Will Not Disappoint – Yahaya Bello

Friday marks her 18th birthday and her mum, Rebecca is renewing calls on the Federal Government to release Leah, four years after.

“What I have to say to the government is that I want the President to fulfil his promise about the return of Leah, especially those praying for Leah. I pray that God should strengthen them.

“The fact that the whole world is praying for the return of Leah is why I am hopeful that one day as God pleases, Leah will return.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had on February 19, 2020, promised that his administration would secure would ensure the release of all persons currently in the captivity of Boko Haram and other terror groups across the country and beyond.

The President stated this in a message he personally signed as part of activities marking the second anniversary of the abduction of 110 students of Government Girls’ Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State.