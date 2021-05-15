Advertisement

Al Jazeera Says Will Not Be Silenced, After Gaza Office Destroyed

Updated May 15, 2021
A ball of fire erupts from the Jala Tower as it is destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on May 15, 2021.  (Photo by Mahmud Hams / AFP)

 

Al Jazeera said Saturday it would not be silenced, after an Israeli air strike on Gaza demolished the building housing the Qatar-based broadcaster as well as US news agency The Associated Press.

”It is clear that those who are waging this war do not only want to spread destruction and death in Gaza, but also to silence media that are witnessing, documenting and reporting the truth of what is happening in Gaza,” said Walid al-Omari, Al Jazeera’s Jerusalem bureau chief.

”But this is impossible,” he said on air shortly after the 13-storey Jala Tower in Gaza was obliterated.

”This is a crime among a series of crimes perpetrated by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip.”

Al Jazeera broadcast footage showing the building collapsing to the ground after the Israeli air strike, sending up a huge mushroom cloud of dust and debris.

Jawad Mehdi, the owner of the Jala Tower, said an Israeli intelligence officer warned him he had just one hour to ensure the evacuation of the building.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Gaza, Safwat al-Kahlout, tweeted his despair over the destruction.

 

Palestinian journalists stand in shock following the destruction of Jala Tower, which was housing international press offices, by an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on May 15, 2021. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)

 

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on May 15, 2021 shows, the Jala Tower (highest building) housing international media outlets in Gaza city controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on May 15, 2021, and a ball of fire erupting from the same building after being hit by an Israeli air strike on the same day.  (Photos by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)

 

”I have been working here for 11 years. I have covered many events from this building… now everything, in two seconds, just vanished,” he said.

Israel alleged its “fighter jets attacked a high-rise building which hosted military assets belonging to the military intelligence of the Hamas terror organisation”.

“The building also hosted offices of civilian media outlets, which the Hamas terror group hides behind and uses as human shields,” it said.

Israeli air and artillery strikes on Gaza since Monday have killed 139 people including 39 children, and wounded 1,000 more, health officials in the coastal enclave say.



