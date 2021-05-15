Advertisement

Robert Lewandowski Equals Bundesliga Record With 40th Goal This Season

Channels Television  
Updated May 15, 2021
Bayern Munich’s Polish forward Robert Lewandowski scores the opening goal from the penalty spot, his 40th goal of the season during the German first division Bundesliga football match between SC Freiburg and FC Bayern Munich in Freiburg, southwestern Germany on May 15, 2021. (Photo by Thomas KIENZLE / POOL / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO

 

 

Robert Lewandowski equalled Gerd Mueller’s 49-year-old scoring record as the Bayern Munich striker netted his 40th Bundesliga goal of the season at Freiburg on Saturday.

Lewandowski, FIFA’s best male player of 2020, has equalled Mueller’s record, scored over 34 games in 1971/72, in just 28 league games this season due to last month’s knee injury and squad rotation.

Lewandowski converted a penalty after 26 minutes to equal the league’s record.

 

Bayern Munich’s Polish forward Robert Lewandowski (L) celebrates scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot with his teammates, his 40th goal of the season during the German first division Bundesliga football match between SC Freiburg and FC Bayern Munich in Freiburg, southwestern Germany on May 15, 2021. (Photo by Thomas KIENZLE / POOL / AFP) 

 

The game was briefly halted after Lewandowski equalled Mueller’s milestone as his Bayern team-mates made a guard-of-honour on the side of the pitch which the smiling 32-year-old ran through.

Lewandowski can still break Mueller’s record as Bayern, who were last weekend crowned Bundesliga champions for the ninth straight season, have one match left, at home to Augsburg next Saturday.

 

Bayern Munich’s Polish forward Robert Lewandowski (R) celebrates scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot with his teammate Bayern Munich’s German midfielder Serge Gnabry, his 40th goal of the season during the German first division Bundesliga football match between SC Freiburg and FC Bayern Munich in Freiburg, southwestern Germany on May 15, 2021. (Photo by Thomas KIENZLE / POOL / AFP) 

 

The Poland striker is set to be crowned the Bundesliga’s top-scorer for the sixth time in eight seasons.

 

 

Bayern Munich’s Polish forward Robert Lewandowski (L) controls the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match between SC Freiburg and FC Bayern Munich in Freiburg, southwestern Germany on May 15, 2021. (Photo by Thomas KIENZLE / POOL / AFP)

 

Bayern Munich’s Polish forward Robert Lewandowski (C) celebrates scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot with his teammates, his 40th goal of the season during the German first division Bundesliga football match between SC Freiburg and FC Bayern Munich in Freiburg, southwestern Germany on May 15, 2021. (Photo by Thomas KIENZLE / POOL / AFP)


More on Sports

VAR Key As Tielemans Fires Leicester To FA Cup Glory Over Chelsea

Robert Lewandowski: His Goals, His Records

Rapper J. Cole Joins Rwanda Basketball Team

Basketball Africa League Unveils Team Rosters Ahead Of Sunday’s Tip-Off

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV