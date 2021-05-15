Wike Says Killers Of Security Agents In Rivers Have Been Arrested

Security agents have arrested some of the gunmen who carried out the recent attacks on security formations in the Rivers State, according to Governor Nyesom Wike.

Between April 24 and May 7, five soldiers, eleven policemen and three custom officials were killed in separate attacks at checkpoints and police stations in Rivers State.

Wike announced the capture of the gunmen in a broadcast on Saturday evening.

However, he did not give further information on the arrest of the suspects.

Meanwhile, he also announced the relaxation of the curfew time in Port Harcourt local government, and Obio-Akpor, another metropolitan local government area near the state capital.

The curfew had been imposed as extra security measures in light of the attacks.

Wike said the starting time for the curfew, in both local governments, will now be 8:30pm, as against the initial 7pm.