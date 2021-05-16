Buhari Travels To France For African Finance Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja, the nation’s capital to attend the African Finance Summit in Paris, France.

The summit will focus on reviewing the African economy, following shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic, and getting relief, especially from increased debt burden on countries, said Bashir Ahmad, who is an aide to the President.

Ahmad, the Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, announced the Nigerian leader’s departure from the country in a tweet on Sunday.

President @MBuhari has departed Abuja for Paris, France ahead of the African Finance Summit which will be focused on reviewing African economy, following shocks from COVID-19 pandemic, and getting relief, especially from increased debt burden on countries. #PMBinParis pic.twitter.com/Th0nWWuclV — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 16, 2021

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had announced that President Buhari would be travelling to France in a statement on Saturday.

According to him, the summit which will last four days will be hosted by French President, Emmanuel Macron.

It is expected to draw major stakeholders in the global financial institutions and some heads of government, who will collectively discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa and private sector reforms.

While on the trip, Shehu said President Buhari would meet with the French President to discuss growing security threats in the Sahel and Lake Chad region.

Both leaders are also expected to discuss political relations, economic ties, climate change, and partnership in buoying the health sector, particularly in checking the spread of COVID-19 with more research and vaccines.

“Before returning to Nigeria, President Buhari will receive some key players in the oil and gas sector, engineering and telecommunications, European Council and European Union Representative for Foreign and Security Policy and Commission, and members of the Nigerian community,” the statement had said.

The President was accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo; and Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

Others were the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai.