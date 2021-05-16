Labour Dispute: Firm Action Needed To Reverse Attacks On Jobs In Kaduna – Falana

The Chairman of the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and beyond (ASCAB), Femi Falana, has reacted to the planned strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), saying a firm action is needed to reverse the massive attacks on jobs in Kaduna State.

NLC had vowed to down tool on Monday to press home its demand to the general public, especially the Kaduna State Government which disengaged some civil servants.

In April, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai announced his intention to sack some workers in the state, citing fiscal reasons.

But Falana, who is also a human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), backed NLC’s decision to embark on a five-day strike.

He also called on well-meaning Nigerians to provide support for the industrial action, which he described as essential.

“Firm action is needed to reverse the massive attacks on jobs and poverty-induced insecurity in Kaduna State,” he said via a statement issued on Sunday.

“Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and beyond (ASCAB) fully supports the call from the NLC for a five-day strike across Kaduna State in the week beginning 17th May. We call on all our affiliates and supporters to provide support for this essential strike.”

Read the full statement issued by Falana below: