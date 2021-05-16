Advertisement

Gaza Wounded Taken To Egypt For Medical Treatment

Channels Television  
Updated May 16, 2021
Palestinians carry one of survivers from under the rubble of a building, after it was struck by Israeli strikes, in Gaza City, May 16, 2021. – Israeli forces pummeled the densely populated Gaza Strip, the sixth day of bombardments on the Palestinian enclave controlled by Islamist group Hamas, which fired back rocket barrages. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)

 

Wounded Palestinians from Gaza were taken Sunday across the Rafah border crossing into Egypt for medical treatment as Israeli strikes continued to pummel the enclave, medical and border sources said.

Three convoys of 263 Palestinians — including those wounded in the latest strikes as well as students and travellers with serious ailments — crossed into Rafah in the restive North Sinai region, the sources said.

Israel imposed a land and sea blockade on Gaza after Islamist group Hamas seized control of the coastal strip in 2007.

Rafah is the only passage not controlled by Israel to the outside world for Gaza — a densely populated area of around two million Palestinians, half of whom live below the poverty line.

Egyptian authorities opened the crossing in February but it remains heavily secured and closed during public holidays.

READ ALSO: Israel Envoy Tells UN Conflict Was ‘Premeditated’ By Hamas

Egypt’s Red Crescent in North Sinai said Sunday on its Facebook page that medical emergency teams had been dispatched at the Egyptian side to help transport victims.

Tarek Tayel, Egypt’s ambassador in Ramallah, discussed with Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh Cairo’s “tireless efforts… to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” the Egyptian foreign ministry said.

Israeli strikes killed more than 40 Palestinians in Gaza on Sunday, the worst reported daily death toll yet in the almost week-long fighting.

The strikes have come in retaliation to Palestinian group Hamas launching rockets on Israel, amid high tensions after Israeli police clashed with Palestinians in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem.

AFP



More on World News

Israel Envoy Tells UN Conflict Was ‘Premeditated’ By Hamas

Germany Urges End To Middle East Violence As EU Calls Talks

Pope Urges Peace, Unity In Special Mass For Myanmar

UK Govt Defends Handling Of Indian Virus Variant

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV