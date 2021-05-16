Police Arrest 17 Suspected Cultists, Recover Firearms In Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command says it has arrested 17 suspected cultists who were involved in an armed robbery and attempted murder.

The suspects,15 males and two females, were seen in possession of three firearms, two live cartridges, one motor vehicle, one tricycle, and six mobile phones.

In a statement by the spokesman of the command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, their arrests were made possible by officers attached to Awkunanaw Police Division of the Command, on Tuesday.

He added that one Toyota Camry Car with registration number: ENU 556 MH, was recovered along Amagugwu Road, Awkunanaw, Enugu.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the car was stolen from where parked at Abakaliki Road, Enugu by the criminal gang, who abandoned the vehicle and fled due to intense pressure mounted by the Operatives”.

