Makinde Hosts Wike, Tambuwal, 12 Other PDP Governors In Oyo

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has hosted Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal and his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike and other governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governors converged on Monday at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Besides Wike and Tambuwal who is the Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum, other governors in attendance include Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom).

Others include Bala Muhammed (Bauchi), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Benedict Ayade (Cross River), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Darius Ishaku (Taraba) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara).

The governors are expected to discuss issues of party politics and the state of the nation with focus on security and economy among other concerns.

Earlier, Governor Makinde announced their arrival via Twitter.

“Pleased to receive and host my brother Governors – Governors Aminu Tambuwal, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Samuel Ortom, Douye Diri, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi – all of our great party, PDP, in Ibadan tonight.

“We are meeting in Ibadan tomorrow, as members of the PDP Governors’ Forum, to discuss party issues as well as issues of national importance including security and the economy.”