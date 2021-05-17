Suspected Bandit Arrested In Imo

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have arrested a suspected bandit, Micheal Osundu in the state.

The suspect, according to police authorities, is suspected to be part of the hoodlums that attacked the Nigeria Correctional Services and the Police headquarters on April 5.

According to the police spokesman in the state, Ikeokwu Orlando, the arrest followed the mandate and directive of the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Usman to restore peace and tranquillity in Imo state.

“He was arrested in connection with criminal activities in the state, and he is reasonably suspected to be part of the hoodlums that attacked the Nigeria Correctional Services and the Police headquarters on 5/04/21,” the police spokesman said via a statement issued on Monday.

Items recovered from the suspect include one English-made Pump action rifle and 26 live cartridges, and a pair of police uniform with the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) hidden in his tinted Toyota Escalade vehicle.

Upon interrogation, police operatives said the suspect claimed to be a spy trained at the Police Training School, Ikeja.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the matter, with a view of discovering his level of culpability and possibly arresting other suspects.

He also asked other persons that participated in the attacks on Police and Correctional facilities, as well as the escapee inmates/suspects to turn themselves in, or else, will be made to face the full wrath of the law if caught.

The police boss also appealed to members of the public to partner with the Command by volunteering credible information to the Police, which may in lead to arresting criminal elements in and around the state.