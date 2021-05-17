Two Officers Killed As Gunmen Attack Another Abia Police Station

No fewer than two police officers have been killed following an attack on the Apumiri Ubakala Police Station in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the police facility in the early hours of Monday, razed down the station and burnt some vehicles.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Geoffrey Ogbonna, proved abortive as his phone number was not reachable.

The Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbede is yet to address journalists on the incident.

Channels Television learned that the slain officers were two males and their bodies have been deposited in the morgue.

READ ALSO: Two Policemen Injured As Hoodlums Attack Second Abia Divisional HQ In Four Days

Security formations in the South-East have been targeted by gunmen of recent, with Abia State recording no fewer than three attacks on police formations in less than three weeks.

Just five days ago, two policemen were injured when armed men stormed a police formation in the Bende Local Government Area of the state.

A group of hoodlums, in a large number, were said to have attacked the police station in the night and set it on fire.

While the two policemen injured during the attack have been taken to a hospital for medical attention, the police command vowed not to rest on its oars to fish out the perpetrators.

The Commissioner of Information in Abia, John Okiyi, confirmed the attack on the police station to Channels Television on Thursday.

He was of the opinion that Abia has remained one of the safest states, and called on those behind attacks on government facilities in the state to have a rethink.

Also on May 9, hoodlums attacked a police facility located at the Trademore Estate in Umuahia, the state capital.

While no life was lost in the incident, one of the police personnel on duty sustained an injury and has been taken to a hospital for treatment.