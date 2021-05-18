Assault: CCT Chairman Absent At Senate Committee Hearing

The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar was on Tuesday absent at the continuation of the hearing by the Senate committee on ethics.

The committee on ethics is investigating Mr. Umar’s alleged assault of a security guard, Clement Sagwak at the popular Banex Plaza in Abuja.

The counsel to the CCT who is attending the hearing told the committee that Mr. Umar is ill and is out of the country.

The committee is therefore giving the CCT June 7 to appear before its members.

Mr. Umar at an earlier hearing had appealed to the committee to give him a week to study the allegations.

The Chairman of the Committee, Ayo Akinyelure, said the committee resolved to give Mr. Umar two weeks – till May 18, to reappear before the committee.

The Senate following the viral video directed its Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions to probe the assault on the security guard.

The petitioner said he was assaulted by Mr. Umar and a policeman attached to him after he informed him that his car was wrongly parked at the plaza.