Israel Re-Shuts Gaza Crossing After Mortar Fire

Updated May 18, 2021
Ambulances evacuating injured Palestinians to Egypt for treatment arrive at the Rafah border crossing with the neighbouring country, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 17, 2021.
Israel said it had closed a crossing into Gaza shortly after opening it Tuesday to allow in humanitarian goods, after mortars were fired at the area as aid trucks passed through.

Israel had opened the Kerem Shalom crossing to allow in “trucks carrying civil aid donated by international aid organisations to the Gaza Strip,” said COGAT, the Israeli military branch responsible for civil affairs in the Palestinian territories.

“After a firing of mortar bombs towards the Kerem Shalom Crossing… it has been decided to stop the entry of the rest of the trucks,” the COGAT statement said.

More to follow . . . 



